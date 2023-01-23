Today, 08:23 PM #1 CKWG Masterpiece Join Date: Jul 2007 Location: Vancouver Posts: 1,023 Massive Sale: Transformers War for Cybertron , Movie , Marvel Legends SH Figuarts Shipping is extra, PM if interested. Ask if u need more pics.



Transformers:

All items are sealed, never opened unless otherwise noted.

Earthrise Cliffjumper $45

Earthrise Arcee $25

Earthrise Bluestreak $40

Earthrise Sunstreaker $60

Earthrise Smokescreen $35

Earthrise Trailbreaker $55

Earthrise Hoist $38

Kingdom Inferno $45

Kingdom Snapdragon $40

Earthrise Megatron $80

Kingdom Airazor $28

Kingdom Pipes $25

Kingdom Arcee $23

Kingdom Tracks $33

Kingdom Core Class Soundwave $15

Kingdom Rhinox $38

Kingdom Tigatron $35

Kingdom Ultra Magnus $70

Kingdom Galvatron $65

Kingdom Beast Wars Megatron $75

Earthrise Wheeljack $30



Siege Prowl $50

Siege Ironhide $55

Siege Mirage $40

Siege Sixgun $33

Siege Sideswipe $35

Studio 86 Gnaw $35

Studio 86 Wreck-gar $44

Siege Springer $50

Netflix Spoiler Pack Nemesis Prime $155



Netflix Optimus Prime $78

Hasbropulse exclusive Covert Agent Ravage 2 pack $69

Ectotron Ecto-1 $90

Generations Selects Soundwave Spy Patrol 3rd Unit ( Skar Knok Frenzy Wingthing ) $40

Generations Selects Galactic Odyssey Collection Dominus Criminal Pursuit ( Barricade & Punch Counterpunch ) $75

Generations Selects Shattered Glass Optims Prime & Shattered Glass Ratchet $140

Generations Selects Hasbropulse exclusive TT-GS09 Super Megatron $160

Hasbropulse exclusive Behold Galvatron with Unicron Companion Pack $165



Takara United Grapple - loose complete with reprolabels added and instructions $25

Legend class Razorclaw with reprolabels added $4



Movie Masterpiece MPM-09 Autobot Jazz $110

Studio series 51 Soundwave ( Mercedes SLS AMG ) $75

Studio series 65 Blitzwing $80

Studio series 83 Soundwave ( Cybertron mode ) $45



Takara Masterpiece MP-53 Skid $105



Reissue Starscream $90



Transformers G1 Japanese Takara Victory Leo complete with all accessories and Box and styrofoam insert, can combiner with G1 Star Saber to form Victory Saber. $399



Marvel Legends:

All figures are sealed, never opened unless otherwise noted:

Nightcrawler - Wendigo wave $60

Gambit - Caliban wave $30

Beast - Caliban wave $48

Cable - Sasquatch wave, opened, complete $48

Cable - from Deadpool movie $30

Wolverine - from movie $25

Omega Red - Sauron wave $40

Professor X Xavier $95

Apocalypse - AoA Age of Apocalypse $30

Storm Retrocard $30

Love Triangle 3 pack - Wolverine , Jean Grey , Cyclops $125

Apocalypse Retrocard $56

Rogue Retrocard $38



MODOK $48

Captain Marvel $15

Rescue - Smart Hulk wave $25

Ronin - Armored Thanos wave $45

Hand Ninja x2 - Stiltman wave $33 each

Ebony Maw - Armored Thanos wave $25

Iron Man 3 , 3 pack - Pepper Potts , Iron Man Mark XXII , Mandarin $70

Infinity War Iron Man Mark 50 and Iron Spider 2 pack $100

Thor Ragnarok Skurge , Hela 2 pack $35

Thor Ragnarok The Grandmaster , Korg 2 pack $25

Infinity War Winter Soldier , Falcon 2 pack $50

Infinity War Thor , Rocket Raccoon , Groot 3 pack $65

Infinity War Loki , Corvus Glaive 2 pack $55

Endgame Hawkeye , Black Widow Quantum suit 2 pack with Nebula , Antman , Ironman heads $75



Dr. Doom Retrocard

Hasbro Pulse exclusive Hydra trooper x2 - $30 each

Hasbro Pulse exclusive Hellfire guard $60

Hasbro Pulse exclusive SHIELD Agent 2 pack x3 - $85 each



Peter Parker Retrocard $55

Electro Retrocard $70

Vulture - Demogoblin wave $52

J Jonah Jameson Retrocard $55

SDCC Pulsecon 2021 exclusive Venom Retrocard $140



Infinity War Captain America with box, opened, no baf part $10

Captain America - 2015 Thanos wave, opened $15

BAF parts:

Xenmu torso $4

Sasquatch left leg $6



Venompool wave complete set of 6 ( Venom , Ghost-Spider , Carnage , Morbius , Phage , Miles Morales ) $260



Marvel Select The Watcher $45



All are authentic Bandai S.H. Figuarts Dragonball series figures:

Golden Frieza - opened, complete $90

Super Saiyan 3 Goku - opened, complete $115

Kid Goku - Sealed, never opened $160

Ultra Instinct Goku - Sealed, never opened $140

Final Battle Jiren - Sealed, never opened $130



Dragon Ball Dragon Stars Z & Super Figures:

All 4 are new, sealed in box, never opened.

Super Saiyan 3 Goku $35

Perfect Cell $40

Vegito Blue $38

Jiren $33 Attached Thumbnails









