Massive Sale: Transformers War for Cybertron , Movie , Marvel Legends SH Figuarts
Transformers:
All items are sealed, never opened unless otherwise noted.
Earthrise Cliffjumper $45
Earthrise Arcee $25
Earthrise Bluestreak $40
Earthrise Sunstreaker $60
Earthrise Smokescreen $35
Earthrise Trailbreaker $55
Earthrise Hoist $38
Kingdom Inferno $45
Kingdom Snapdragon $40
Earthrise Megatron $80
Kingdom Airazor $28
Kingdom Pipes $25
Kingdom Arcee $23
Kingdom Tracks $33
Kingdom Core Class Soundwave $15
Kingdom Rhinox $38
Kingdom Tigatron $35
Kingdom Ultra Magnus $70
Kingdom Galvatron $65
Kingdom Beast Wars Megatron $75
Earthrise Wheeljack $30
Siege Prowl $50
Siege Ironhide $55
Siege Mirage $40
Siege Sixgun $33
Siege Sideswipe $35
Studio 86 Gnaw $35
Studio 86 Wreck-gar $44
Siege Springer $50
Netflix Spoiler Pack Nemesis Prime $155
Netflix Optimus Prime $78
Hasbropulse exclusive Covert Agent Ravage 2 pack $69
Ectotron Ecto-1 $90
Generations Selects Soundwave Spy Patrol 3rd Unit ( Skar Knok Frenzy Wingthing ) $40
Generations Selects Galactic Odyssey Collection Dominus Criminal Pursuit ( Barricade & Punch Counterpunch ) $75
Generations Selects Shattered Glass Optims Prime & Shattered Glass Ratchet $140
Generations Selects Hasbropulse exclusive TT-GS09 Super Megatron $160
Hasbropulse exclusive Behold Galvatron with Unicron Companion Pack $165
Takara United Grapple - loose complete with reprolabels added and instructions $25
Legend class Razorclaw with reprolabels added $4
Movie Masterpiece MPM-09 Autobot Jazz $110
Studio series 51 Soundwave ( Mercedes SLS AMG ) $75
Studio series 65 Blitzwing $80
Studio series 83 Soundwave ( Cybertron mode ) $45
Takara Masterpiece MP-53 Skid $105
Reissue Starscream $90
Transformers G1 Japanese Takara Victory Leo complete with all accessories and Box and styrofoam insert, can combiner with G1 Star Saber to form Victory Saber. $399
Marvel Legends:
All figures are sealed, never opened unless otherwise noted:
Nightcrawler - Wendigo wave $60
Gambit - Caliban wave $30
Beast - Caliban wave $48
Cable - Sasquatch wave, opened, complete $48
Cable - from Deadpool movie $30
Wolverine - from movie $25
Omega Red - Sauron wave $40
Professor X Xavier $95
Apocalypse - AoA Age of Apocalypse $30
Storm Retrocard $30
Love Triangle 3 pack - Wolverine , Jean Grey , Cyclops $125
Apocalypse Retrocard $56
Rogue Retrocard $38
MODOK $48
Captain Marvel $15
Rescue - Smart Hulk wave $25
Ronin - Armored Thanos wave $45
Hand Ninja x2 - Stiltman wave $33 each
Ebony Maw - Armored Thanos wave $25
Iron Man 3 , 3 pack - Pepper Potts , Iron Man Mark XXII , Mandarin $70
Infinity War Iron Man Mark 50 and Iron Spider 2 pack $100
Thor Ragnarok Skurge , Hela 2 pack $35
Thor Ragnarok The Grandmaster , Korg 2 pack $25
Infinity War Winter Soldier , Falcon 2 pack $50
Infinity War Thor , Rocket Raccoon , Groot 3 pack $65
Infinity War Loki , Corvus Glaive 2 pack $55
Endgame Hawkeye , Black Widow Quantum suit 2 pack with Nebula , Antman , Ironman heads $75
Dr. Doom Retrocard
Hasbro Pulse exclusive Hydra trooper x2 - $30 each
Hasbro Pulse exclusive Hellfire guard $60
Hasbro Pulse exclusive SHIELD Agent 2 pack x3 - $85 each
Peter Parker Retrocard $55
Electro Retrocard $70
Vulture - Demogoblin wave $52
J Jonah Jameson Retrocard $55
SDCC Pulsecon 2021 exclusive Venom Retrocard $140
Infinity War Captain America with box, opened, no baf part $10
Captain America - 2015 Thanos wave, opened $15
BAF parts:
Xenmu torso $4
Sasquatch left leg $6
Venompool wave complete set of 6 ( Venom , Ghost-Spider , Carnage , Morbius , Phage , Miles Morales ) $260
Marvel Select The Watcher $45
All are authentic Bandai S.H. Figuarts Dragonball series figures:
Golden Frieza - opened, complete $90
Super Saiyan 3 Goku - opened, complete $115
Kid Goku - Sealed, never opened $160
Ultra Instinct Goku - Sealed, never opened $140
Final Battle Jiren - Sealed, never opened $130
Dragon Ball Dragon Stars Z & Super Figures:
All 4 are new, sealed in box, never opened.
Super Saiyan 3 Goku $35
Perfect Cell $40
Vegito Blue $38
Jiren $33