Legacy Deluxe Wave 4 Sighted at US Retail



Thanks to the “TRANSFORMERS TOYS” Facebook group, it would appear that the 5th and final member of Legacy Menasor, Breakdown, has been found in the US! The Facebook user reported the sighting from a Target in California, and said sighting also indicates that the rest of Wave 4 is out there too. Keep your eyes peeled, and be sure to report your own local findings in our sightings threads!



