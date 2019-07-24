|
Kuro Kara Kuri IDW Tarn Limited Burst Version Official Images
Via*Flame Toys Facebook
we have a nice set of official images of their*Kuro Kara Kuri IDW Tarn Limited Burst Version. This a special limited released of the top-quality non-transformable Kuro Kara Kuri Tarn Action Figure. This release features a new improved vibrant and shiny electroplating finishing that we are sure will please your optics. The figure will have a very limited run of only 500 pieces, that will be distributed over*Wonder Festival Shangai and*ACGHK 2019 conventions (200 pieces each one) and*D4toys.com (100 pieces). This should be a very hard-to-find item, but we can enjoy the images » Continue Reading.
The post Kuro Kara Kuri IDW Tarn Limited Burst Version Official Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.