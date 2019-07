Kuro Kara Kuri IDW Tarn Limited Burst Version Official Images

Via Flame Toys Facebook we have a nice set of official images of their Kuro Kara Kuri IDW Tarn Limited Burst Version. This a special limited released of the top-quality non-transformable Kuro Kara Kuri Tarn Action Figure. This release features a new improved vibrant and shiny electroplating finishing that we are sure will please your optics. The figure will have a very limited run of only 500 pieces, that will be distributed over Wonder Festival Shangai and ACGHK 2019 conventions (200 pieces each one) and D4toys.com (100 pieces). This should be a very hard-to-find item, but we can enjoy the images