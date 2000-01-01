Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 11:06 PM   #1
RLLD
Generation 1
Join Date: Oct 2015
Location: Alberta
Posts: 16
Transformers Kids Nation Series
Hey all,

I am in search of the Transformers Kids Nation Series.

Paypal ready,
Must be willing to ship within Canada.
Ideally, I would like unopened but will entertain any offers.

Email Rmrang@hotmail.com
Text 250-574-0788

Thanks all!
Old Yesterday, 11:37 PM   #2
DuG
Alternator
Join Date: Mar 2013
Location: Sudbury, ON
Posts: 996
Re: Transformers Kids Nation Series
PM Sent
