More... Courtesy of ComicVine , Lost Light #4’s five-page preview is out. As the situation on Functionist Cybertron escalates, so too do Whirl and Cyclonus have a reckoning with Killmaster as the secret of his wand is revealed. Find out what it is in the pages after the break, then pick up the issue on March 29!The post Lost Light #4 full preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

