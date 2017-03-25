Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,247
Boulder Media Studio Confirms Working On A Transformers Animated Series


Media in Ireland is buzzing with excitement for the recent new expansion of Boulder Media Studio which was bought by Hasbro last year to expand their entertainment service capacity. Speaking to the media, the company stated that they are working on new content for several Hasbro franchises, namely *Transformers, Littlest Pet Shop*and Micronauts. At Hasbro, we are very fortunate to have an extraordinarily robust brand portfolio, and were excited to be working with the team at Boulder to bring our brands to life through storytelling for more audiences through more platforms than ever before, said Stephen Davis, executive vice

The post Boulder Media Studio Confirms Working On A Transformers Animated Series appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



