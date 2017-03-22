Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,247
Transformers: The Last Knight 1-Step Turbo Changer Cogman Revealed?


Weibo user ???????????? is at it again! This time giving us our first look at what appears to be a One-Step version of a customized Aston Martin. During the filming of the 5th movie, a Silver Aston Martin was frequently spotted driving around with the Autobots and later was rumored to go by the name of Cogman. Cogman himself was revealed earlier this week in a motion poster which gave us a clear look at his robot mode, but still leaving us guessing on what his alt-mode might be. This could be a totally different character, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight 1-Step Turbo Changer Cogman Revealed? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
