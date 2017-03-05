Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,441

Diamond Comics Shipping List for 5/3/2017



Thanks to 2005 Boards member D-Drive, we have what’s in store for local comic shops and online readers next week. TRANSFORMERS TILL ALL ARE ONE #9 (also shipping subscription and 1-in-10 variant covers) (W) Mairghread Scott (A/CA) Sara Pitre-Durocher After the costly victory against the Titans, Iacon is in shambles and Starscream finds himself on shakier ground than ever. The key to his political (and likely literal) survival rests in the outcome of a very unlikely event: the trial of the Council’s first official war criminal-Chromia of Caminus! GI JOE (2016) #5 (also shipping subscription A, B and 1-in-10 variant



Thanks to 2005 Boards member D-Drive, we have what's in store for local comic shops and online readers next week. TRANSFORMERS TILL ALL ARE ONE #9 (also shipping subscription and 1-in-10 variant covers) (W) Mairghread Scott (A/CA) Sara Pitre-Durocher After the costly victory against the Titans, Iacon is in shambles and Starscream finds himself on shakier ground than ever. The key to his political (and likely literal) survival rests in the outcome of a very unlikely event: the trial of the Council's first official war criminal-Chromia of Caminus! GI JOE (2016) #5 (also shipping subscription A, B and 1-in-10 variant

