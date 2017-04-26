Hasbro*Singapore is hosting a special event to celebrate the “actual” street date of the*Transformers: The Last Knight toyline which falls on Friday, April 28th, 2017. Facebook group Planet Iacon
is bringing us the details: Be one of the first to own newly launched toys from the TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT movie, at Toys R’ Us @ VivoCity Singapore Location: VivoCity’s Toys’R’Us (Singapore) Event Date: *28th April 2017, Friday @ 12.00 am Queue starts at 27th April @ 8.00 pm Be among the first few in queue and get to receive: Limited edition movie poster (1st 50 people) A goodie » Continue Reading.
