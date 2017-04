Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,441

It’s Day 3 of Hasbro‘s Transformers: The Last Knight toyline*Reveal Your Shield Week. Star actress Isabela Moner is proud to present (drumroll)… Deluxe Class Barricade. “I play Izzy on Transformers: The Last Knight. I’m going to show you guys something really cool today. This is a “new” toy: Barricade. I think I’m ‘Team Decepticon’ because they are just so cool and rebellious and really, really scary and intimidating”. Check out the video, after the jump.



