Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,441

Transformers Optimus Prime #7 Subscription Cover B



More comic news as the subscription cover B for Transformers Optimus Prime #7 has dropped.* It’s due out on May 24th, so hit your local comic shops! OPTIMUS PRIME #7 SUBSCRIPTION VAR B MAR170531 (W) John Barber (A) Priscilla Tramontano (CA) Andrew Griffith With the Junkion invasion resolved peacefully, Optimus Prime takes a moment to plan the Autobot’s next move on earth. In Shops: May 24, 2017 SRP: $3.99



The post







More... More comic news as the subscription cover B for Transformers Optimus Prime #7 has dropped.* It’s due out on May 24th, so hit your local comic shops! OPTIMUS PRIME #7 SUBSCRIPTION VAR B MAR170531 (W) John Barber (A) Priscilla Tramontano (CA) Andrew Griffith With the Junkion invasion resolved peacefully, Optimus Prime takes a moment to plan the Autobot’s next move on earth. In Shops: May 24, 2017 SRP: $3.99The post Transformers Optimus Prime #7 Subscription Cover B appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________