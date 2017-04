Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,441

New Robots In Disguise Toys ? Optimus Prime and Hi-Test Combiner & More



Thanks to 2005 Boards members Nevermore and Awesomepow for doing a bit of detective work, we now have a look at several new Transformers Robots in Disguise items.* Via listings on Red Mercury and Junkshop USA, we have a look at: Activator Combiner Laserbeak & Soundwave (Hasbro renders seen before, but never in packaging) Activator Combiner Hi-Test & Optimus Prime (only glimpsed via the RID mobile game before) RID Legion Class Heatseeker (seen in packaging at Toy Fair Australia) RID Legion Class Cyclonus (seen in packaging at Toy Fair Australia) RID Legion Class Autobot Drift re-release (seen in packaging at



Thanks to 2005 Boards members Nevermore and Awesomepow for doing a bit of detective work, we now have a look at several new Transformers Robots in Disguise items.* Via listings on Red Mercury and Junkshop USA, we have a look at: Activator Combiner Laserbeak & Soundwave (Hasbro renders seen before, but never in packaging) Activator Combiner Hi-Test & Optimus Prime (only glimpsed via the RID mobile game before) RID Legion Class Heatseeker (seen in packaging at Toy Fair Australia) RID Legion Class Cyclonus (seen in packaging at Toy Fair Australia) RID Legion Class Autobot Drift re-release (seen in packaging at

