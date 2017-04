Prime 1 Studio Superior Megatron Teasers

Prime 1 Studio is producing Generation 1 inspired statues at the uber-collector scale and price point.* The series is called Age of Time, and their first entry was Superior Optimus Prime .* The designs are by Josh Nizzi, who has done concept art work for the Transformers Movie franchise in the past.* Next up is Megatron, Superior Megatron that is.* This piece is getting closer to being reality as Prime 1 Studio is sharing out in-hand pics.* Read on to check the close up shot.* Thanks to site sponsor TFSource for the heads up!The post Prime 1 Studio Superior Megatron Teasers appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM