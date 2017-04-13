Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Prime 1 Studio Superior Megatron Teasers
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,441
Prime 1 Studio Superior Megatron Teasers


Prime 1 Studio is producing Generation 1 inspired statues at the uber-collector scale and price point.* The series is called Age of Time, and their first entry was Superior Optimus Prime.* The designs are by Josh Nizzi, who has done concept art work for the Transformers Movie franchise in the past.* Next up is Megatron, Superior Megatron that is.* This piece is getting closer to being reality as Prime 1 Studio is sharing out in-hand pics.* Read on to check the close up shot.* Thanks to site sponsor TFSource for the heads up!

The post Prime 1 Studio Superior Megatron Teasers appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Revenge Of The Fallen MEGATRON
Transformers
Transformers Movie Premium Series Megatron Bludgeon Shockwave Thrust Wreckage
Transformers
Transformers Prime Premiere Series Optimus Bumblebee Megatron Weaponizer Movie
Transformers
Transformers 20th Anniversary Optimus Prime - 2003 Gray Gun Battle Damaged
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS TRANSMETAL RAMPAGE ACTION FIGURE LOOSE
Transformers
Transformers Maketoys (Make Toys) - CHAOS PALADIN Power Core Combiner The Fallen
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:15 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.