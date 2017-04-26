Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,441

New Transformers: Rescue Bots Mobile Game Announced ? Disaster Dash Hero Run



Budge Studios is bringing us a new Transformers: Rescue Bots mobile game titled*Disaster Dash – Hero Run. The game looks familiar to the highly popular mobile game Angry Birds: Transformers (but with Rescue Bots instead of Autobirds and Deceptipigs). Gather the Rescue Bots, rescue citizens and save the world with epic DinoBots! Budge Studios presents Transformers Rescue Bots: Disaster Dash! Assemble all the Rescue Bots and go on an action-packed adventure to save the world from the evil Dr. Morocco! Rescue citizens, outrun disasters and chase down Morbots. Avoid obstacles, collect Energon and morph from bot to vehicle to epic



Budge Studios is bringing us a new Transformers: Rescue Bots mobile game titled*Disaster Dash – Hero Run. The game looks familiar to the highly popular mobile game Angry Birds: Transformers (but with Rescue Bots instead of Autobirds and Deceptipigs). Gather the Rescue Bots, rescue citizens and save the world with epic DinoBots! Budge Studios presents Transformers Rescue Bots: Disaster Dash! Assemble all the Rescue Bots and go on an action-packed adventure to save the world from the evil Dr. Morocco! Rescue citizens, outrun disasters and chase down Morbots. Avoid obstacles, collect Energon and morph from bot to vehicle to epic

