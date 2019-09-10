|
Transformers voice actor Michael McConnohie to attend TFcon DC 2019
TFcon is happy to announce that*Michael McConnohie, will be a guest at this years convention in Virginia. Known to Transformers fans as the voice of both*Tracks*and*Cosmos*in Transformers*Generation 1, he was also director and writer for the 2001 TV series*Robots in Disguise. Mr. McConnohie will be appearing all weekend meeting with attendees.* Michael McConnohie is presented by*Agabyss
. DC AREA TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists Shop America’s Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at*https://www.tfcon.com/tickets
