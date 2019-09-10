Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers voice actor Michael McConnohie to attend TFcon DC 2019


TFcon is happy to announce that*Michael McConnohie, will be a guest at this years convention in Virginia. Known to Transformers fans as the voice of both*Tracks*and*Cosmos*in Transformers*Generation 1, he was also director and writer for the 2001 TV series*Robots in Disguise. Mr. McConnohie will be appearing all weekend meeting with attendees.* Michael McConnohie is presented by*Agabyss. DC AREA TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists Shop America’s Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention  full details and tickets now online at*https://www.tfcon.com/tickets Special guests &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers voice actor Michael McConnohie to attend TFcon DC 2019 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
