IDWs Transformers (2019) Issue #12 Cover B By Andrew Griffith
Artist Andrew Griffith has just uploaded, via his Tweeter
and Instagram
accounts, his*IDWs Transformers (2019) Issue #12 Cover for your viewing pleasure. This cover features a beautiful art of IDW fembot Nautica diving among sea creatures, with amazing colors by Thomas Deer
. Mark September 18, 2019 in your calendars for the release date of this issue. Check out our first preview of this issue here
and then check the mirrored cover after the jump.
