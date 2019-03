Transformers Metal Earth: ICONX Last Knight Optimus Prime

Fascinations Metal Earth, makers of highly detailed model kits, revealed a new Optimus Prime that mostly sports his Last Knight Voyager Class era* deco: If larger and more challenging is what you're after, ICONX is perfect for you! Make a BIG impression with our premium line of DIY metal models. From steel sheets to 3D models, this ICONX collection offers a larger size with enhanced detail. Will you be adding this kit to your movie collection?