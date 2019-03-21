|
Transformers Metal Earth: ICONX Last Knight Optimus Prime
Fascinations Metal Earth, makers of highly detailed model kits, revealed a new
Optimus Prime that mostly sports his Last Knight Voyager Class era*deco:
If larger and more challenging is what youre after, ICONX is perfect for you! Make a BIG impression with our premium line of DIY metal models. From steel sheets to 3D models, this ICONX collection offers a larger size with enhanced detail. Will you be adding this kit to your movie collection? Check out the photos attached to this post and then look for pre-order listings from your sponsor of choice at the links below: » Continue Reading.
