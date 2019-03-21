|
IDWs Ghosts of Cybertron Comic Series: Preview of Egon Discovering Starscream
“Do, Ray, Egon!” Artwork shared today by IDW Manager, Creative Development / Senior Editor Tom Waltz shows a familiar character setting off a P.K.E. meter: Ever get that feeling a psychotic ghost robot from another planet is lurking just behind you? #EgonSpengler
will in June when #Transformers
/#Ghostbusters #GhostsOfCybertron
hits stores! @erikburnham @dannyschoening #LuisAntonioDelgado @IDWPublishing @Ghostbusters @hasbro
After you’ve viewed the » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs Ghosts of Cybertron Comic Series: Preview of Egon Discovering Starscream
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 80s Toy Expo
will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING
For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/