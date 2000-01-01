Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:14 PM   #1
chaingunsofdoom
Wrecker
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Calgary
Posts: 1,974
Titans Return Ramhorn for sale
Hi,

I have 1 new and sealed Titans Return Ramhorn available for sale. He is the darker version of plastic. I am in Calgary.

I am selling him at my cost: $10.99 plus GST, rounded up to $12 for gas usage and adding $1 for my time to total $13 for him. Shipping charges are detailed below.

I only accept PayPal but the buyer will need to add-on 2.9% plus 30 cents for their fees. With your email address, I can send you an itemized invoice with everything listed.

Please note that shipping via Canada Post cannot be done via Lettermail because he is over 3cm thick, so a small box or bubble envelope must be used (buyer's choice!). Tracking and insurance are included but the price will be almost $17 to Ontario or Quebec, less to BC/AB/SK and maybe more $$ to ship to Atlantic provinces. I will need your postal code to get the proper charge from Canada Post.

Thanks!
