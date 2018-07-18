|
Walmart Exclusive G1 Reissues Stock Photos And Release Date
Via an article on IGN.com
, we have new stock images of the*Walmart Exclusive G1 Reissues and a release date of all of them. According to the article*The US retailer announced Starscream, Hot Rod, a Contructicon gift set, and “Legion Class Figures” which are Bumblebee (we had reported his blister
early today), Outback. Tailgate and Swerve. The most interesting piece of information from the article is the release date of these reissues. You can read it below: “The Vintage G1 Transformers Constructicon set
is going up for pre-order at Walmart for $74.99, and pre-orders the rest of the » Continue Reading.
