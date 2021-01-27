Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs Transformers x Back To The Future: Issue #4 Schoening RI Cover Artwork
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:21 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,431
IDWs Transformers x Back To The Future: Issue #4 Schoening RI Cover Artwork


Watch Marty for the changes and try to keep up as artist Dan Schoening presents his retailer incentive cover for the concluding issue of Transformers x Back to the Future. Which variant covers are destined for pride of place in your comics collection? Sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Cavan Scott (Author), Juan Samu (Artist, Cover Artist), Phil Murphy (Cover Artist), Dan Schoening (Cover Artist), David Garcia Cruz (Colorist), Candice Han (Colorist) &#160; &#160; &#160; &#160;

The post IDWs Transformers x Back To The Future: Issue #4 Schoening RI Cover Artwork appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - THUNDERCRACKER - MOC - Video Game Style
Transformers
VENOM 2008 HASBRO MARVEL TRANSFORMERS CROSSOVERS HOT ROD CAR - LOOSE
Transformers
Transformers Gigawatt Back to the Future EXCLUSIVE 35th Anniversary read
Transformers
Transformers G1 Reissue Commemorative Series III Thundercracker MISB
Transformers
Transformers Robot Heroes Collection G1 (Complete) Universe (28 figures) 2007
Transformers
scorponok transformers
Transformers
Transformers Dark Of The Noon Mechtech Human Alliance BACKFIRE & SPIKE WITWICKY
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:39 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.