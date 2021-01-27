Watch Marty for the changes and try to keep up as artist Dan Schoening
presents his retailer incentive cover for the concluding issue of Transformers x Back to the Future. Which variant
covers are destined for pride of place in your comics collection? Sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Cavan Scott (Author), Juan Samu (Artist, Cover Artist), Phil Murphy (Cover Artist), Dan Schoening (Cover Artist), David Garcia Cruz (Colorist), Candice Han (Colorist)        
