Old Today, 11:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,128
Legacy Deluxe Minerva Behind The Scenes


The Transformers Legacy behind the scenes has got a new chapter! Hasbro Transformers designer Mark Maher is once again taking to his Instagram page to share some details and secrets about the upcoming Legacy Deluxe Minerva! Its Friday!! Time to play with some toys!! Legacy Deluxe Minerva just jumped through a portal from the Super God Masterforce universe! She's here to help the Wreckers in there conquest to stop an evil foe! She unfortunately lost her headmaster abilities as she came through the portal, but she does come fully equipped with 2 energon infused rifles and a sweet lightbar for her alt ambulance turbo mode!

The post Legacy Deluxe Minerva Behind The Scenes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
