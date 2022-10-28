The Transformers*Legacy*behind the scenes has got a new chapter! Hasbro Transformers designer*Mark Maher*is once again taking to his*Instagram
*page to share some details and secrets about the upcoming Legacy Deluxe Minerva! Its Friday!! Time to play with some toys!! Legacy Deluxe Minerva just jumped through a portal from the Super God Masterforce universe! She?s here to help the Wreckers in there conquest to stop an evil foe! She unfortunately lost her headmaster abilities as she came through the portal, but she does come fully equipped with 2 energon infused rifles and a sweet lightbar for her alt ambulance turbo mode! » Continue Reading.
The post Legacy Deluxe Minerva Behind The Scenes
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...