Post/list your Transformers Purchases for 2024!
Today, 09:48 AM
#
1
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 3,638
Post/list your Transformers Purchases for 2024!
Continuing the tradition for another year!
January
(none yet)
En route:
- -
Preorders:
- -
BBTS PileOfLoot:
- -
@ myUSaddress:
- -
Today, 10:28 AM
#
2
BeeTrain
Beasty
Join Date: Nov 2020
Location: Montreal
Posts: 355
Re: Post/list your Transformers Purchases for 2024!
Adding my placeholder
Open Preorders:
Legacy Core Optimus Prime, Legacy Core Thundercracker, Legacy Blitzwing, Legacy Beachcomber, Legacy Shrapnel - Toy Snowman
Legacy Frenzy, Legacy Rumble, SS86 Ultra Magnus - Entertainment Earth
