Old Today, 06:01 PM   #1
Outtsyder
Another 1 Bites The Dust
Outtsyder's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Parts Unknown
Posts: 603
Lightbulb Ironhide, Prowl... and their coffins
"Dearly beloved... we are gathered here today to get through this thing called life."
- Prince and the Revolution, "Let's Go Crazy", 1984

(And yes, I've made two more in case we also get Ratchet and Brawn in the same theme.)



























Creative arts page: Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations
https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionsHeart.SHOC/

Written works on Archive Of Our Own - ScorpionsHeart
https://archiveofourown.org/users/Sc...ScorpionsHeart

Feedback thread: https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=33913

"Study the great, and become greater."
- Michael Jackson
"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"
- Carl Sagan
Old Today, 06:36 PM   #2
Echotransformer
Loves all things G1-ish..
Echotransformer's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 3,098
Re: Ironhide, Prowl... and their coffins
That's so awesome....super clever!
