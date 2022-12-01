Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers Customs and Artwork
Heavy Mods & Scratchbuilds Ironhide, Prowl... and their coffins
Today, 06:01 PM
#
1
Outtsyder
Another 1 Bites The Dust
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Parts Unknown
Posts: 603
Ironhide, Prowl... and their coffins
"Dearly beloved... we are gathered here today to get through this thing called life."
- Prince and the Revolution, "Let's Go Crazy", 1984
(And yes, I've made two more in case we also get Ratchet and Brawn in the same theme.)
__________________
Creative arts page: Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations
https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionsHeart.SHOC/
Written works on Archive Of Our Own - ScorpionsHeart
https://archiveofourown.org/users/Sc...ScorpionsHeart
Feedback thread:
https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=33913
"Study the great, and become greater."
- Michael Jackson
"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"
- Carl Sagan
Outtsyder
Today, 06:36 PM
#
2
Echotransformer
Loves all things G1-ish..
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 3,098
Re: Ironhide, Prowl... and their coffins
That's so awesome....super clever!
__________________
Like us on Facebook:
http://www.facebook.com/echo.TF.toys
My Shapeways Store:
http://www.shapeways.com/shops/echotransformer
My Feedback Thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=2400
Echotransformer
Transformers Shopping
