Old Today, 04:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Quintesson Pit Or Judgment Up For Pre-Orden Again


Attention collectors! The highly anticipated Quintesson Pit Of Judgment is back for pre-order via Hasbro Pulse. Pre-order yours here*before it’s sold out. &#160;

The post Quintesson Pit Or Judgment Up For Pre-Orden Again appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Old Today, 05:18 PM   #2
The7thParallel
Re: Quintesson Pit Or Judgment Up For Pre-Orden Again
And yet they just cancelled some Pulse pre-orders today and yesterday. Makes sense.
Old Today, 05:23 PM   #3
Malechai
Re: Quintesson Pit Or Judgment Up For Pre-Orden Again
it does make sense if they dont have enough now. unfortunately cancel some oversell now and have those customers preorder for a later shipment
