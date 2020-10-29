Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Quintesson Pit Or Judgment Up For Pre-Orden Again
Today, 04:30 PM
Super_Megatron
Quintesson Pit Or Judgment Up For Pre-Orden Again
Attention collectors! The highly anticipated Quintesson Pit Of Judgment is back for pre-order via Hasbro Pulse.
here
*before it’s sold out.  
The post
Quintesson Pit Or Judgment Up For Pre-Orden Again
appeared first on
Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
The7thParallel
Re: Quintesson Pit Or Judgment Up For Pre-Orden Again
And yet they just cancelled some Pulse pre-orders today and yesterday. Makes sense.
Malechai
Re: Quintesson Pit Or Judgment Up For Pre-Orden Again
it does make sense if they dont have enough now. unfortunately cancel some oversell now and have those customers preorder for a later shipment
