TFW2005?s Masterpiece Tigatron In-Hand Gallery Live!
Let the trails lead where they may. I will follow… Time for another photo set, this go is for MP-50 Masterpiece Tigatron!* MP50 continues the Beast Wars early cast line up with that “other cat” from the first season.* The original toy was a repaint of Cheetor, but in the show (and real life) Tigers are bigger than Cheetahs.* So Takara did it right here and made him significantly bigger than MP-34 Cheetor
.* On first glance it looks like an upscale, but he has a significantly different transformation and articulation.* Most notably his tiger head from beast » Continue Reading.
