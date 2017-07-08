|
Comic-Con 2017: Saturday Transformers panel
Comic-Con’s
*Saturday program schedule is posted, and we’ve reviewed it to give you a sneak peek at an intriguing Transformers-related panel that features creators from both Beast Wars and Rescue Bots: Let’s Create A Cartoon Series
*10:00am – 11:00am Room 9 Experienced animation show creators, including Dean Stefan (Matchbox Big Rig Buddies, Quack Pack), Craig Miller (Curious George, Beast Wars: Transformers), Nicole Dubuc (Young Justice, Transformers: Rescue Bots), and Andrew Robinson (Kaijudo: Rise of the Duel Masters, Young Justice), take suggestions called out by people in the audience, first for a genre, then for a main character, then » Continue Reading.
