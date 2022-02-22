Via Chefatron on YouTube have uploaded some official in-hand images of the new*Premium Finish PF SS-04 Ratchet (Transformers 2007). This is a special redeco of *Studio Series SS-04 Transformers 2007 Ratchet with several new extra paint applications and tampograph. Most noticeable is a new vibrant green plastic. We can also spot a slight change in the rusty paint apps on the legs compared to*our*first official stock images
Check*all the images after the break, as well as Chefatron video
