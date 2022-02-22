Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Takara Tomy Premium Finish PF SS-04 Ratchet (Transformers 2007) In-Hand Images


Via Chefatron on YouTube have uploaded some official in-hand images of the new*Premium Finish PF SS-04 Ratchet (Transformers 2007). This is a special redeco of *Studio Series SS-04 Transformers 2007 Ratchet with several new extra paint applications and tampograph. Most noticeable is a new vibrant green plastic. We can also spot a slight change in the rusty paint apps on the legs compared to*our*first official stock images You can already pre-order this figure via our sponsors links below, and it should be ready to ship any time soon. Check*all the images after the break, as well as Chefatron video &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Premium Finish PF SS-04 Ratchet (Transformers 2007) In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



