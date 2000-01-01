Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:15 AM   #1
bqpetn
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: toronto
Posts: 56
anyone got the hasbro dinobots at toysrus.ca
Just saw toysrus.ca has the new hasbro dinotbots, but none are available.
wondering anyone got a chance ordered them?

http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....tId=138350566#

http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....ctId=138350626

http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....ctId=138350616
Old Today, 01:41 AM   #2
MapleMegatron
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Canada
Posts: 694
Re: anyone got the hasbro dinobots at toysrus.ca
They never came in stock so no one ordered them. Also, they arent on sale which means these listings arent in synch with their system yet so by all accounts these listings are basically placeholders.
