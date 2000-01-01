Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
anyone got the hasbro dinobots at toysrus.ca
Today, 01:15 AM
1
bqpetn
Generation 1
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: toronto
Posts: 56
anyone got the hasbro dinobots at toysrus.ca
Just saw toysrus.ca has the new hasbro dinotbots, but none are available.
wondering anyone got a chance ordered them?
http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....tId=138350566#
http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....ctId=138350626
http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....ctId=138350616
bqpetn
Today, 01:41 AM
2
MapleMegatron
Armada
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Canada
Posts: 694
Re: anyone got the hasbro dinobots at toysrus.ca
They never came in stock so no one ordered them. Also, they arent on sale which means these listings arent in synch with their system yet so by all accounts these listings are basically placeholders.
MapleMegatron
