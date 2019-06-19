|
Transform Element TE-02 Bumblebee Movie VW Bettle Bumblebee Prototype Images
Via Transform Element on Weibo
*we can share for you the first prototype images of the new*TE-02 Bumblebee Movie VW Bettle Bumblebee*for your viewing pleasure. Transform Element is bringing a very promising take on Bumblebee as seen in his first solo movie. The robot mode looks movie-accurate (specially the back) and highly detailed. We still have no concrete information on scale, price or release date yet, but be sure to stay tuned with TFW2005 for new updates. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
