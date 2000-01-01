Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Jones
Machine War
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: Ontario, Canada
Posts: 204
Transformers Card Game @ TFCON?
Hi all,

Saw on the TFCON website that they are intending to have TF Card Game tourneys at the event. Anyone know what the deal is with this?

I've just started playing the game, and would love to have a game or two with others at the show.

Cheers
