Walmart Exclusive G1 Hot-Rod Reissue

Via friend site and sponsor Robotkingdom, we have a very unexpected item listed: A*Walmart Exclusive G1 Hot-Rod Reissue. The listing on Robotkingdom site *indicates this is a re-issue of the classic G1 Hot Rod mold. You can already pre-order it for*$35.90 and it will start shipping on 1st June, 2018. So far, we have only a placeholder image. Would this mean a revival of the old Generation One Commemorative Series? A new Platinum Edition? Time will tell. No information on Walmart site yet, but be sure we will report any update or confirmation when available.