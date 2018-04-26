Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Magic Square Toys ? Legends Scaled G1 Ultra Magnus Prototype
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,160
Magic Square Toys ? Legends Scaled G1 Ultra Magnus Prototype


Via*Magic Square Toys Weibo*we have images of thier upcoming Magic Square Toys – Legends Scaled G1 Ultra Magnus Prototype This figure is a very cartoon-accurate representation of**Ultra Magnus*in both modes. The robot mode proves to be very articulated and poseable. You even recreate Ultra Magnus pose shooting at the sky from the classic G1 Transformers Movie poster. Another picture shows Magnus next to other Magic Square molds like Inferno, Grapple and Optimus Prime, proving that the scale between these figures is well planned. Another*very nice*addition to the growing options of unlicensed Legends scaled figures. No information on release date &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Magic Square Toys – Legends Scaled G1 Ultra Magnus Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:31 AM   #2
Longshot
Masterpiece
Longshot's Avatar
Join Date: May 2013
Location: Cybertron - Human/Bot relations
Posts: 1,029
Re: Magic Square Toys ? Legends Scaled G1 Ultra Magnus Prototype
Dang, this looks fine!
Longshot is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
2 G1 Transformers headmasters ?FANGRY & HORRI-BULL? figures lot
Transformers
Transformers iGear ?PP05P WEAPONS SPECIALIST? Ironhide 3rd party lot G1 i gear
Transformers
Transformers Kit FF01 King of Fire for Masterpiece Grimlock 100% Complete FF-01
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MMC Ocular Max Remix Buzzard & Volture Cassettes
Transformers
BRUTICUS Transformers Combiner Wars Set of 5.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:41 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.