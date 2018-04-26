|
Magic Square Toys ? Legends Scaled G1 Ultra Magnus Prototype
Via*Magic Square Toys Weibo
*we have images of thier upcoming Magic Square Toys – Legends Scaled G1 Ultra Magnus Prototype This figure is a very cartoon-accurate representation of**Ultra Magnus*in both modes. The robot mode proves to be very articulated and poseable. You even recreate Ultra Magnus pose shooting at the sky from the classic G1 Transformers Movie poster. Another picture shows Magnus next to other Magic Square molds like Inferno, Grapple and Optimus Prime, proving that the scale between these figures is well planned. Another*very nice*addition to the growing options of unlicensed Legends scaled figures. No information on release date » Continue Reading.
The post Magic Square Toys – Legends Scaled G1 Ultra Magnus Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.