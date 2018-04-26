Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Wizard's Of The Coast Transformers Trading Card Game Pre-Orders


Thanks to 2005 Boards member Knightsword for sharing in our forums the first pre-orders of the upcoming Wizard's Of The Coast Transformers Trading Card Game. This new G1 inspired Trading Card Game was announced last year, and now via totalcards.net, we have our first pre-oder for several decks and packs as well as a description of the game: Starter Pack: Transformers TCG – Autobots Starter Deck for for £10.45 ($14.61 approximately) Boosters (Single): Transformers TCG – Booster Pack for £2.45 ($3.42 approximately) Boosters (box): Transformers TCG – Booster Box (30 Packs) for £69.95 ($97.81 approximately)

The post Wizard's Of The Coast Transformers Trading Card Game Pre-Orders appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Re: Wizard's Of The Coast Transformers Trading Card Game Pre-Orders
Nice. I would get it for the artwork if nothing else. I do miss the artwork from that old Mobage game, Transformers Legends and glad that it found a home.
