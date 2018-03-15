|
Transformers Power of the Primes Optimal Optimus In Hand Images
Thanks to Weibo user NOTRAB
, we are treated to a gallery of final production sample of the upcoming Transformers Power of the Primes Leader Class figure Optimal Optimus. These images are showing off the figure in action posed in robot mode, gorilla mode, surfing gorilla mode, and also jet mode. We also get a very close up shots of the sticker details on the figure, as well as the version of the matrix included with this release. As the fruition of the Hasbro fan vote draws near, check out these images of the figure before its release in mass » Continue Reading.
