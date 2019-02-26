|
IDW?s Star Trek vs. Transformers #5: Murphy Concept Art
For those who have not yet read Star Trek vs. Transformers #5
*, fair warning to story spoilers after the read more jump! To the benefit of our appreciation, artists share their concept artwork once a comic or broadcast series concludes and cartoonist Phil Murphy adds to this rich tradition by giving us a special look
at the Crewbots: I guess since the final issue of Star Trek vs Transformers is out it is OK to share these, the original designs for the Crewbot Starfleet/Cybertronian Mech Suits … #StartTrekvsTransformers
