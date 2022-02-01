Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Legacy Arcee, Road Rocket & Flamewar ?Behind The Scenes? Images & Inform
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,667
Transformers Legacy Arcee, Road Rocket & Flamewar ?Behind The Scenes? Images & Inform



Hasbro designer*Mark Maher*has updated his*Instagram account*and he has treated us with a triple ?Behind The Scenes? images &#038; information of Transformers Legacy Arcee, Road Rocket &#038; Flamewar. Read on for Mark?s comments with great trivia about all the creative process, artists involved and the possible ideas for this mold: Hey guys, here is some behind the scenes development on the Deluxe Arcee, Road Rocket, and Flamewar. Arcee?s inital design was kicked off by John Warden and the illustration shown here was done by*
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:34 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.