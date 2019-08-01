|
Playskool Heroes Rescue Bots Academy Wedge Spotted At US Retail
2005 Boards member*worldsgreatest*is giving us the heads up that the new*Playskool Heroes Rescue Bots Academy Wedge has been spotted At US Retail. We had seen our first stock images of this figure
while back in August this year, and now the figure was found at*Target in Hanover,*Pennsylvania for*$14.99. A good price for this 11-inch toy. A great gift for young Rescue Bots fans! Happy hunting!
