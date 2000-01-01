Vain Spin Drive Smasher Join Date: Oct 2010 Location: Montreal/QC Posts: 1,339

G1 Combiner Hey all,



I'm looking for any 5-member G1 combiner. I don't need the parts or guns.



I just need the 5 individual members in good shape (no wear or tear, can hold both modes and no crazy looseness, no yellowing).



Could be any combiner, as long as it's all 5 figures and I'm not looking for collector grade or collector prices.



Example: Motormaster, DeadEnd, Breakdown, Wildrider, Dragstrip. No guns, no combiner accessories.



This is for a special project, not that it matters :P

Sunstreaker////



"They can't beat the Best"



Follow me on Instagram: @Dropdead_Charlie

Game with me on PsN: Dropdead_Charlie



-------------------------------------

__________________ Last edited by Vain; Today at 04:20 PM .