Transformers: Botbots Lawn League 8-packs Spotted In Taiwan
Thanks to 2005 Boards*prime roller*who shared in our Botbots Appreciation thread
*our first images of the*Transformers: Botbots Lawn League 8-packs. These packs surfaced at at Toys”R”US Xinsheng in Taipei, Taiwan. This pack is a very unexpected surprise since the Lawn Tennis Team and Bakery Bakery Bytes (revealed via Hasbro Australia)
were available only via online and only 5-packs were known to date. These new packs also show three new molds*not seen in any of the Bakery Bytes Packs: Grass Guzzler: Lawn Mower Mucker Von Diggs: Spade The Pollinator: Flowers We hope this means we may see these new Botbots » Continue Reading.
