Transformers War For Cybertron Siege: Battle Masters Wave 2 Out at U.S. Retail
Good hunting to all this weekend, as TFW2005 member*primeisboss reports finding Battle Masters Pteraxadon and Aimless at a Franklin, TN Target location. We see you too, assorted Cyberverse and other Siege figures. Remember to share your sightings news on the 2005 boards!
.
