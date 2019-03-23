Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,401
Figure King No. 254 Scans: Studio Series Wave 7, Siege Refraktor (Reflector) & Calibu


Courtesy of*Loopaza Mega Store*we have our usual doses of*Figure King Magazine Scans. Issue #254 brings us images of*Studio Series Wave 7, Scrapmetal &#38; Cogman, Siege Refraktor (Reflector) &#38; Caliburst, Convoy x Atmos Safari Lebron Ver. And Legendary Nemesis Prime. This month we only have 4 pages of Transformers items: Studio Series Wave 7 –*The Japanese release of Studio Series toys features a different numeration compared to the Hasbro releases and all classes are part of the same wave. We have some great shots of*SS-29 Shatter (Bumblebee), SS-30 Optimus Prime (Bumblebee), SS-31 Cogman (The Last Knight), SS-32 Decepticon Scrapmetal (Revenge &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Figure King No. 254 Scans: Studio Series Wave 7, Siege Refraktor (Reflector) & Caliburst, Convoy x Atmos Safari Lebron Ver. And Legendary Nemesis Prime appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING

For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/
