Figure King No. 254 Scans: Studio Series Wave 7, Siege Refraktor (Reflector) & Calibu
*we have our usual doses of*Figure King Magazine Scans. Issue #254 brings us images of*Studio Series Wave 7, Scrapmetal & Cogman, Siege Refraktor (Reflector) & Caliburst, Convoy x Atmos Safari Lebron Ver. And Legendary Nemesis Prime. This month we only have 4 pages of Transformers items: Studio Series Wave 7 –*The Japanese release of Studio Series toys features a different numeration compared to the Hasbro releases and all classes are part of the same wave. We have some great shots of*SS-29 Shatter (Bumblebee), SS-30 Optimus Prime (Bumblebee), SS-31 Cogman (The Last Knight), SS-32 Decepticon Scrapmetal (Revenge » Continue Reading.
