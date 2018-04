Power Of The Prime Deluxe Wreck-Gar Packaging Art

Weibo user TF-Factory *has shared the original packaging art for Power Of The Primes Deluxe Wreck-Gar. Wreck-Gar*is a nice retool/repaint of Combiner Wars Deluxe Groove, which was revealed via the official Russian Transformers site *some weeks ago. The packaging art features a smiling Wreck-Gar with a disc with the Primes insignias on the lower part. It is unknown when this figure will be available, or if it would be sold as a retail or an exclusive store item.