Power Of The Primes Nemesis Prime Packaging And Bio
Weibo user TF-Factory
*has shared an image of the back of the packaging of the upcoming*Power Of The Primes Nemesis Prime. Nemesis Prime (repaint and remold of POTP Evolution Optimus Prime) was revealed previously via a*Russian Transformers page.
*While the images of the figure are hidden, we have a look at the bio of the character: “If Optimus Prime is the universe’s hope shining beacon, his evil clone Nemesis Prime is its doomsday black hole. He possesses the same strength and* intelligence as the Autobot Leader, but is vile and without remorse, and driven to eliminate all on his path”. » Continue Reading.
