Power Of The Primes Nemesis Prime Packaging And Bio

Weibo user TF-Factory has shared an image of the back of the packaging of the upcoming Power Of The Primes Nemesis Prime. Nemesis Prime (repaint and remold of POTP Evolution Optimus Prime) was revealed previously via a Russian Transformers page. While the images of the figure are hidden, we have a look at the bio of the character: "If Optimus Prime is the universe's hope shining beacon, his evil clone Nemesis Prime is its doomsday black hole. He possesses the same strength and intelligence as the Autobot Leader, but is vile and without remorse, and driven to eliminate all on his path".