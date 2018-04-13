|
IDW Optimus Prime #17 ITunes Preview
Itunes
*brings us a new preview today. We can share for you the 3-page IDW*Optimus Prime*#17*Preview. This issue seems to be centered on Aileron. We can see her past before Caminus made contact with Cybertron, and then we jump into the aftermath of the coming of Onix Prime and the terrible consequences it will bring to the Transformers. Optimus Prime #17 John Barber & Kei Zama The Falling, Part 3: Onyx Prime sows the seeds of chaos and panic on Cybertron as he reveals dark secrets
but nothing will prepare Optimus Prime and his allies for Onyxs darkest revelation!* You » Continue Reading.
