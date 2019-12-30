Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Irontrans IRV-01 Star Blade (G1 Star Saber) Color Prototype


New third party company Irontrans*have uploaded, via their*Weibo account, images of the color prototype of their:*Irontrans IR-V01 (G1 Star Saber). This a very interesting and original take on*G1 Star Saber, the Autobot commander from the Japanese G1 cartoon Transformers Victory. The design brings us a highly stylized figure, still recognizable as Star Saber but very unique at the same time. The robot mode is even taller than the official Masterpiece Star Saber and features a good range of posability, including fully articulated hands for the big Star Saber robot.*Several accessories are included like the Saber Blade, a laser rifle, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Irontrans IRV-01 Star Blade (G1 Star Saber) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
