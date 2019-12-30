|
Irontrans IRV-01 Star Blade (G1 Star Saber) Color Prototype
New third party company Irontrans*have uploaded, via their*Weibo account
, images of the color prototype of their:*Irontrans IR-V01 (G1 Star Saber). This a very interesting and original take on*G1 Star Saber, the Autobot commander from the Japanese G1 cartoon Transformers Victory. The design brings us a highly stylized figure, still recognizable as Star Saber but very unique at the same time. The robot mode is even taller than the official Masterpiece Star Saber and features a good range of posability, including fully articulated hands for the big Star Saber robot.*Several accessories are included like the Saber Blade, a laser rifle, » Continue Reading.
