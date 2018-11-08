Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,417

TFW2005 Transformers Siege Megatron Gallery & Review



Transformers Siege is here – and with it an all-new Megatron for our collections. Siege Megatron is a part of Voyager Wave 1 with Optimus Prime, and is designed to homage the look of Megatron as he appeared in the original Generation 1 cartoon. We’ll be taking a detailed look at Megatron along with sharing our first impressions of the Siege line as a whole based on this first release, but for those who want us to cut to the chase, the short version is he’s good. Real good. Not perfect, but what is? For those who like some visuals



