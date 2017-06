Autobot / Decepticon Clones 2 Pack Revealed

Pics are surfacing around the web of a new 2-pack featuring Titans Return clones. Fastlane and Cloudraker on the Autobot side with Pounce and Wingspan on the Decepticon side are seen. Where these will show up, and in what size class, is unknown at the moment. Read on to check the pics and stay tuned for more details!The post Autobot / Decepticon Clones 2 Pack Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM