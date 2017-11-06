Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:33 PM   #1
Arron
Generation 1
Join Date: Oct 2015
Location: Ontario
Posts: 10
Arcee and her mold mates
Just some pics of the blur molds
Click image for larger version Name: 20171106_160323.jpg Views: 7 Size: 100.0 KB ID: 38160   Click image for larger version Name: 20171106_155427.jpg Views: 5 Size: 99.6 KB ID: 38161  
Old Today, 05:52 PM   #2
GotBot
Robot Master
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 703
Re: Arcee and her mold mates
A solid mold that was reused right with enough new bits to make them reasonably distinct.
