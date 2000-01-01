Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:44 PM
Cardboard Bots
Generation 1
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: St. John's, NL
Posts: 25
Exclamation Wanted: 2007 Botcon Huffer and CUBEX Huff
Looking to buy a 2007 Botcon Huffer.
Also Im looking for CUBEX Huff. I already have the Badcube version
Anyone have one to sell?






Last edited by Cardboard Bots; Today at 01:56 PM. Reason: Update
