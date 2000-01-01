Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
>
Wanted Items
Wanted: 2007 BOTCON HUFFER
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 01:44 PM
#
1
Cardboard Bots
Generation 1
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: St. John's, NL
Posts: 25
Wanted: 2007 Botcon Huffer and CUBEX Huff
Looking to buy a 2007
Botcon
Huffer
.
Also Im looking for
CUBEX
Huff
. I already have the Badcube version
Anyone have one to sell?
Last edited by Cardboard Bots; Today at
01:56 PM
. Reason: Update
Cardboard Bots
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Cardboard Bots
Find More Posts by Cardboard Bots
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers G1 Reissue AUTOBOT BLASTER 2020 Walmart Exclusive Brand New Damaged
Transformers Reveal The Shield RTS Deluxe Class Special Ops Jazz
Transformers Animated Arcee New Deluxe TRU Toys R Us Exclusive
Transformers G1 Walmart Exclusive Reissue Autobot Gears 2018 Brand New
Transformers Back to the Future Delorean Gigawatt Hasbro RARE /1985 In hand Look
Transformers Banzaitron
Hasbro Transformers G1 Accessories Left and Right Foot of Menasor of Stunticons
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
02:37 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.